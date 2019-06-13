Last year around the same time there was a buzz that Salman Khan will be doing his brother Sohail Khan's film titled Sher Khan, and that he will be casting comedian Kapil Sharma in it. Now, the news is that Salman Khan will begin shooting for Sher Khan as soon as he is done with Dabangg 3. But will Kapil Sharma be a part of it?

Salman Khan has stood rock solid behind Kapil Sharma, producing his comeback vehicle The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television. Kapil Sharma was down and out after several controversies, bad behaviour with colleagues like Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar, and alcoholism.

After stints of rehab and some flop movies, Kapil again tried to make a comeback but it didn't work. Meanwhile, he got married to girlfriend Ginni Chathrath (who is now expecting). But Salman Khan chose to be the man behind The Kapil Sharma Show and even appeared on the show twice as a guest - recently to promote his film Bharat with Katrina Kaif.

Bharat also starred Sunil Grover but he did not appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. It seems Sunil is still not ready to forgive Kapil Sharma, but Salman is watching his back. Considering his fondness for Kapil Sharma, it looks like the comedian will be a part of Sher Khan. We're awaiting a formal announcement for the film.

With the success of Bharat, Salman Khan is in a happy mood. On June 12, he tweeted, "To all the journalists who have interviewed me during #Bharat ... a big thank u to all..." Today, he posted a video with Katrina Kaif, where they are watching audience reactions to Bharat. Salman said, "Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown towards 'Bharat'". He also held a special screening of Bharat for the people who had lost their kin post India's Partition in 1947.

Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 12 June 2019

Salman Khan is also prepping for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big film Inshallah in which he will star opposite young actress Alia Bhatt for the first time.