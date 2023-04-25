After an initial hiccup, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has bounced back with impressive box office numbers. The film's opening day collections were underwhelming with Rs. 15.81 crore globally, which was very low compared to Salman's previous Eid releases. Eid evening, weak metros and repetitive storyline are considered as the reason for low numbers.

However, it looks like Bhai has bounced back strongly. The film went on to make Rs. 25 crore on Saturday and registered another Rs. 26 crore on Sunday. The three-day domestic collections stand at Rs. 68.17 crore. Globally, the film has already crossed the Rs. 100-crore mark, with the current numbers being at Rs.112.8 crore (gross).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the superhit Tamil film Veeram, which starred Ajith in the lead. The plot revolves around an elder brother who lives with his brothers and hates the idea of marriage as he feels that his wife might create disharmony among them. His brothers try to set him up with a girl similar to his childhood crush and the rest is a fulfilled joy ride.

Directed by Farhad Samji. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others in prominent roles. Ram Charan makes a special appearance in the Yentamma song.