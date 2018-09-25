Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has been reportedly roped in to look after the security of international pop singer Bryan Adams during the latter's visit to India next month.

Although it has not been confirmed yet, reports stated that Shera has been given the responsibility to handle the security arrangements for Bryan, who is coming to India for his concert.

Apparently, the organisers of the event are impressed by Shera's work when he was given the task to take care of Justin Bieber's security during his visit to the country.

"Shera has reached out to the promoters and is very keen to come on board as a partner but since security arrangements are always kept under wraps till the very last minute, it will only be revealed closer to the tour. The promoters are pretty impressed with the way Shera handled the security for Bieber and are keen to also bring him on board," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Shera has been one of the most trusted bodyguards of Salman for over 20 years. He has handled the security arrangements of several international stars like Jackie Chan, Will Smith, Michael Jackson, among others who had visited India.