Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is all set to appear in a new episode of Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. In a latest promo released by the channel, Bhaijaan seems to be opening up about his failed relationships and love life. Despite having blessed with massive success in his career, the actor appeared to be considering himself unlucky in love.

In the short teaser, host Rajat Sharma questioned Salman about 'moving on' from one girlfriend to another for a few years now, to which the star laughed and said, "Unlucky in love, sir." Asking Salman about his current girlfriend, Rajat Sharma asked, "Toh aaj kal kaun he jaan aur kisse kiya hua he commitment?" (Who is your jaan i.e. girlfriend these days? Who are you committed to?)

"Sirf bhai hu aajkal mein"

Responding to this, Salman said, "Sirf bhai hu aajkal mein! Jinko chahta tha ki jaan banaye woh bhai bula rahi hai mujhe toh main kya karu?" (Sir, I am just bhai these days. The one I wanted should call me jaan, she is also calling me bhai. What do I do?). Following this, the audience was seen roaring into laughter. This comment has left the fans wondering which actress is the actor hinting at as he has been friends with his ex-girlfriends, including Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani.

The episode, which was shot in Dubai, will reportedly air on Saturday, April 29, on India TV.

On work front

On the work front, Salman Khan's latest release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', failed to make much of an impact at the box office as well as to the critics. After a week in the theatres, the film's domestic net collection stands at Rs 90.15 crore.

However, Salman Khan fans are still rooting for the actor as they wait for his second release this year, YRF's 'Tiger 3', starring Katrina Kaif. The film will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.