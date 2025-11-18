Salman Khan is busy with his Dabangg tour in Doha these days. And, at the same time, Priyanka Chopra is making waves in India with her role as 'Mandakini' in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'. Together, Salman and Priyanka have given many hits but their friendship didn't remain the same once she backed out of 'Bharat'. PeeCee was the original choice for the film before she decided to tie-the-knot and then was replaced by Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' released in 2019. Salman Khan had revealed that Priyanka herself had called expressing her desire to work in the film, but a few days before the shoot, she decided to quit it. Salman was left furious and didn't leave any opportunity to taunt and indirectly slam her for walking out at the last minute.

Thank you, Priyanka!

During several interviews and press meet for the film, Salman would urge Katrina to say "Thank you, Priyanka." Khan had told TOI, "She has worked so hard in her career. She really wanted to do this film and she left it to get married. I just joke about it in front of Katrina. If she says something about the film, I say, 'Thank you, Priyanka', hinting she should say it, so that Katrina gets annoyed. I just tease Katrina. I have no problem with Priyanka."

Praises her guts

Salman, who has shared screen space with Priyanka in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' also said that the former Miss World chose to walk out of the film despite knowing that it might upset him. He praised the Chopra girl for her "guts" to do something like this. "She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or might not work with her... Despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do," he added.

In the same interview, he taunted the Padma Shri winning actress for leaving the film in 'nick' of time and said people leave their husbands for a film like 'Bharat' but she chose to do the opposite.