A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep is going viral on internet. In the said clip, the duo is seen dancing for the yesteryear hit song, Urvashi Urvashi. [Crawl down to watch the video]

In the viral video, Prabhu Deva is giving a dance lesson to Salman Khan, Sudeep along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who has shared the clip on his Instagram account. "Epic night #Repost @beingsalmankhan with @get_repost ・・・ Dance class from the master himself . . Prabhu Deva @kichchasudeepa #sajidnadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala," he posted.

Salman Khan too shared the clip and wrote, "Dance class from the master himself . . Prabhu Deva @kichchasudeepa @wardakhannadiadwala. [sic]"

Looking at the video, it looks like the stars were having a frolicking time at a party. There is also belief among cine-goers whether the actors were rehearsing for a song shoot.

Nonetheless, the video has set the fire on internet and spreading like wildfire. ".... Well... N so it happens... Probably the most expensive dance step n shot ...[sic]" Sudeep, who is playing the role of the antagonist in the film, posted.

Currently, Sudeep and Salman Khan are working together in upcoming Hindi film Dabangg 3, which is directed by multifaceted talent Prabhu Deva. The movie has Sonakshi Sinha playing the female lead, while Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami will be Khan's love interest in during his younger days in the flick.

Salman Khan returns the cop in the movie and the prequel tells how he became Robinhood. "It has to be different otherwise why will we make the same film again. It is different. The thing with Dabangg is that with every part, we give the audience something new. Because, of course, the characters have been so accepted and so loved like Chulbul, Rajjo, Makkhi, everyone. The characters remain the same; it's just that what is happening around them keeps changing," Bollywood Hungama quote as saying by Sonakshi Sinha.