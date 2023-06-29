Salman Khan has dropped a beautiful family picture on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakri Eid. In the picture, Salman is seen with his mother, Salma, father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are also seen posing for the family picture. The memorable family picture has received over 11 million likes and thousands of comments.

Bollywood celebs wish

Celebs like – Tabu, Arti Singh, Abdu Rozik and many others wished the actor on the festival. Sharing the picture, the Dabangg actor wrote, "EID UL ADHA MUBARAK". On the occasion of Eid, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish their fans and followers. "Eid-al-adha Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak," Manoj Bajpayee wrote.

"Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak," Mahesh Babu wrote. #EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance," Sunny Deol penned in a wish.

#EidMubarak to all?, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance. pic.twitter.com/ILuUMcKQlz — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 29, 2023

Richa Chadha took to social media and wrote, "Eid Mubarak doston". "May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak," Jr NTR wished on social media. Emraan Hashmi also shared a picture and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all !!"