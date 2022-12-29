With the year 2022 raining celebrity weddings here and there, people are definitely on a lookout for all the Bollywood weddings in 2023. But, wait! There are several celebrities who are rumoured to be dating but has never accepted nor denied their relationships in public. What about them?

While a number of celebrity couples are happy to be open about their relationships and don't shy away from being spotted hand-in-hand or get flirty on each other's posts, some like to keep it a secret. But as they say, there's no smoke without fire, thus, we have curated a list of rumoured couples who try to keep their relationship private and avoid sharing photos of themselves.

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill

Till date, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been associated with a number of film stars, including Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput. But now, it seems Sara is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. The rumoured lovebirds have been spotted together a number of times that led to the speculations of their affair. However, none of them have confirmed their relationship.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most sought-after bachelors. The 'Tiger 3' actor has been linked to several actresses such as Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani and many others. If reports are to be believed, Salman, who is in his 50s, is currently dating Pooja Hegde. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is reportedly dating superstar Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. According to reports, the duo have allegedly been in a relationship for pretty long now. But neither Navya, nor Siddhant has confirmed this news yet.

Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Following her breakup with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani is said to be dating her friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who is a Mumbai-based model and Disha's gym buddy. The news of the duo's affair went viral after Alex posted a picture of them on his Instagram on Diwali. Recently, the rumoured couple was spotted at Bollywood stylist Mohit Rai's birthday bash. However, none of them have confirmed their relationship.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly been in a steady relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut with 'Notebook'. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but insiders have a different story to tell. Both of them have been commenting on each other's social media posts and showing love to each other. But none of them have admitted their relationship.