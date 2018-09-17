Salman Khan has found the girl for the lead role of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film opposite Zaheer Iqbal (Zahero). She is none other than late actress Nutan's granddaughter and actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan who will lead the cast of his upcoming film.

Sharing a stunning image of Pranutan, Salman proudly introduced her in a tweet which reads, "Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi (found Zahero's heroine). Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka (Welcome Pranutan). Proud to introduce Nutanji's granddaughter and Monya's daughter on the big screen."

Salman had previously launched many new faces like Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Hussain and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood.

Set in Kashmir, the movie is being said to be a love story which will introduce the two newbies into the world of entertainment.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan films along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios, the movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and will go on the floors later this month.