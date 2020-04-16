Salman Khan has been a voice of communal harmony and positivity amid the darkness of coronavirus. He has been sharing videos with his fans, urging them to adhere by the rules released government, stay safe and stay home. In his last video with Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, he talked about how he is also away from his father and we need to calm down and maintain our patience in order to fight this deadly virus.

The lockdown was supposed to be lifted on April 14, 2020, but since the cases rose because of the negligence of Tablighi Jamaat and people breaking the lockdown, it has been extended now by PM Narendra Modi till May 3, 2020. While government and officials have been urging, again and again, to stay indoors and avoid the spread, people have been still spotted wandering around the streets and gathering in large masses.

Jokaro Ki Vajah see Ye Bimari Fail Rahi Hai

Lashing out on the citizens who are not adhering by the norms of lockdown, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has shared a video on his Instagram account in which he addressed the issue of communal harmony and people who are not abiding by the rules of lockdown. He said that people who are not listening to the government right now is not only putting their lives in danger but also their family's life in jeopardy.

Angry Salman Khan said, "Jokaro Ki Vajah see Ye Bimari Fail Rahi Hai. In Chand Jokaro ki Vajah see pura desh ghar par hai." Salman is also locked up at his farmhouse, where he supposedly visited only for 2 days, with his mother and sisters. Bhaijaan of Bollywood also shared an experience from his family where somebody went out to purchase grocery and stupidly pulled off the mask while having the conversation with the cops.

He ended his video on a warning note saying, If we keep on behaving this way, then Indian Army might have to interfere and curfew might be imposed.

Check out the full video here:

Earlier, Salman also shared a picture of people praying from their balconies and wrote, "Setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona."

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fame Salman, has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown. He has also deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai even though shooting is stalled.