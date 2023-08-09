Karan Johar and Salman Khan are all set to unite for the first time for a mega action film. Salman has worked with KJo in a cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The duo have now decided to team up for a mega action thriller project. This would be Karan and Salman's first collaboration together and fans are excited to see what the King of Drama and King of Action do together.

As per reports, the film will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vishnu Vardhan. A Pinkvilla report states that the discussions were on for the project for a while now but it was recently that everything has finally landed into place. Salman Khan will begin shooting for this post Tiger 3 and has allotted 7-8 months for this.

Vishnu Vardhan to direct

Vishnu Vardhan's last directorial was Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. The film not only went on to sweep majority of awards but also remained one of the most commercial films of the year. The report further states that the makers are looking at blocking Christmas 2024 for the release.

Though the two have not worked together, Karan Johar has always heaped praise on Salman Khan. The Dabangg Khan had also made an appearance in of the episodes of Koffee with Karan. KJo revealed that Salman has a very struaght face kind of humour and that puts others at a loss of words.