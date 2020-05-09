While most of us are trapped amidst the four walls of our house due to novel coronavirus pandemic, Superstar Salman Khan is having a gala time with his gang at his Panvel's farmhouse.

Salman Khan is quarantined with his mother, sisters and girl gang, Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and rumoured girlfriend, Lulia Vantur. From horse riding to starting a new YouTube channel, Dabbang Salman khan has been making the most out of his quarantine period.

With his first YouTube song 'Pyar Karona' crossing more than 8.5 M views, Salman is yet again ready with a new song. Salman took his Instagram to release the promotional interview of his upcoming song 'Tera Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez, that is sung by Dabbang fame, himself.

In a promotional interview hosted by Waluscha De Sousa, the lead duo of the song, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shared their experience of shooting at the farm. While for Salman it's more like a home, Jackie also felt reinvigorated and had a 'great experience'.

It was a great experience: Jacqueline

The 'Kick' pair disclosed how the movie was shot with the team of only three people,(Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP) and it's the cheapest production song. Sharing the experience, Jacqueline said, "We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking a large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP)."

"For the first time, I found myself checking the lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation," said Jacqueline.

Watch the full interview, here:

Salman Khan also disclosed that he had the song 'Tere Bina' in his mind for a very long but since it could not fit in any of his movies, he utilised and shot in in the quarantine period.

Slow internet was a struggle for Salman Khan

Although the Race 3 pair Salman Khan and Jacqueline had a gala time shooting the song, internet. was the main issue when sat for editing. Salman said, "Everyone is using wifi. The internet speed was so slow. It used to take us 24-36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth for 70-80 times," said Salman.