The lockdown has everybody bored. Celebrities have taken to new forms of entertainment, and social media has become an enabler. Now, Salman Khan will also join the list of stars who're on YouTube content creators.

It was known that Salman Khan would be starting his own YouTube channel, and the account was active, but there was no content. Now, the actor has dropped a teaser of his first video and it happens to be a song, Pyaar Karona which will be released tomorrow on the channel.

Salman Khan posts teaser of new single Pyaar Karona

The lockdown which the country is currently under due to Coronavirus has brought out everybody's creativity. All Bollywood celebrities have been producing content on social media, some have even started their YouTube channels in full force.

Salman Khan is also launching his YouTube channel. The actor is now going to be a content creator. When people debated about what sort of videos he will be posting, nobody thought perhaps it would be music. Many thought he would use the channel to give fans a peep into his personal life. But, it's music for starters. However, the actor's first video is going to be a music single he releases tomorrow.

The actor announced his first video on Instagram and posted a teaser for the single. The single is Pyaar Karona sung by the actor himself. The lyrics are written by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal and the composition is credited to Sajid-Wajid.

Salman has been taking a lot of initiative in promoting awareness and helping in the fight against Coronavirus. The actor's channel Salman Khan has already acquired 7.4K subscribers and fans are excited about seeing their Bhai in action. We can only imagine what's going to happen to Youtubers' careers as Bollywood takes over.