Salman Khan is the true messiah of the Bollywood and there is no denying to that. Every now and then, he has been spotted making charities for the goodness of the society and he also have an organisation named 'Being Human' that solely works for the ones in need.

Salman is right now quarantined with his mother, sisters and some friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and alleged girlfriend Lulia Vantur have been spotted accompanying her at the farmhouse.

After donating heavy amounts for all the workers of the film industry that are jobless due to the lockdown, now he is making the headlines for donating essentials goods for the needy.

In the video shared by the Dabbang star on his Instagram, we can spot him taking out sacks filled with essential goods with the help of people at his farmhouse. The video also features, Lulia, Jacqueline, Walusha and others standing together forming a human chain, trying to load the tractors with goods for the ones in need.

Salman shared the video with a caption that read, "Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88"

Have at look at the video:

While Salman donned denim jeans and t-shirt, his rumoured girlfriend was spotted in traditional Indian wear. Jacqueline looked bright as a sun, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Race 3 couple Salman and Jacquline have been spotted having a gala time at the farmhouse together. From horse riding to sneakily capturing Salman Khan while he's working out, Jacky is having fun at Salman's farmhouse.

Last week, Jacky snapped Salman in the middle of the 'Workout Session'. Dabbang star shared the picture captured by loving Jacky and wrote, "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143"