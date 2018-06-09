Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pairing in Tiger Zinda Hai had created a havoc at the box office, and now fans will be excited to know that the superstar has confirmed making of a sequel of the film.

Salman said that a sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai is being made, but it might be titled Zoya Zinda Hai. Looks like the next instalment of the franchise will focus on Katrina's character more than that of Salman.

"The sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai is absolutely happening. I have even heard the plot of it. It is called Zoya Zinda Hai," Deccan Chronicle quoted Salman as saying.

Earlier, both Salman and director Ali Abbas Zafar had also hinted on making another part of the popular franchise. The director had said that he would like to make Tiger part 3, focusing on the journey of Zoya's character. Ali had also said that the next instalment may start exactly from the point where Tiger Zinda Hai ended.

"I would love to do it. The kind of love and appreciation the characters got, definitely gives me an idea that we should push it forward. Adi (Aditya Chopra) is very excited. He always used to tell me when I saw the last shot of him walking out of the phone booth with these two kids, and Zoya smiling," Ali had told Bollywood Hungama.

"I just want to see a story right out of it which moves forward from here. When your producer is happy and excited, when you as a director are charged up, and Katrina-Salman will anyways spark the magic on the camera; definitely a big possibility of Tiger 3," he added.

Currently, Salman is busy promoting his upcoming film Race 3, and at the same time, he has been shooting for Bharat, which is also being directed by Ali. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen next in two big movies – Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan.