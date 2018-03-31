Salman Khan's nephew Ahil Sharma (Arpita and Aayush Sharma's son) turned two on Friday, March 30. And seems like the little one is having a grand birthday celebration thanks, to his superstar uncle. As Salman Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for Race 3 it was not possible for him to fly down to Mumbai. So the entire Khan and Sharma family decided to bring in Ahil's birthday in the UAE capital.

Ahil's mother Arpita Khan Sharma, pulled all the strings together that Salman doesn't miss the grand birthday celebrations.

The birthday was a 3-day affair which commenced on March 29. "Arpita and Aayush want it to be an intimate affair. So the guest list includes only family members — Salma and Salim Khan, Helen, Arbaaz, his son Arhaan, Sohail and his family, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, and Aayush's parents Anil and Sunita Sharma. The welcome lunch on the first day will be followed by a fancy dinner to bring in Ahil's birthday. The next day will see the family head out to an island nearby. The birthday party is saved for the last day where the families will enjoy a desert safari and a farewell dinner," a source told Mid-Day.

Some pictures and videos from the little one's birthday celebrations have surfaced online and the families seem to have had a gala time. Apparently, it was an intimate party with only family members in attendance. Salman's parents, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira's families and Aayush's parents were among those to flew down to Abu Dhabi for the celebration.

The sources further added that as Ahil is an avid fan of the cartoon series, Paw Patrol and Tayo The Little Bus, the design of his birthday cake will be done keeping this detail in mind.

Last year, the family had celebrated Ahil's first birthday in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Race 3 is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Featuring Salman as the selfless Sikander, Jacqueline Fernandez as the dangerous Jessica, Daisy Shah as the sizzling Sanjana, Bobby Deol as Salman's main man Yash, the action thriller promises to leave viewers at the edge of the seat.

Interestingly, the lead pair of the movie, Salman - Jacqueline, are working together for the second time after tasting success with Kick.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres during Eid 2018 (June 15).