Salman Khan's Instagram has been on point of late. The actor has been actively sharing workout videos and clips, turning his profile into a treasure trove for fitness enthusiasts. His recent photos showcasing chiselled abs and bulging biceps have left fans in awe of his impressive fitness levels at 60.

However, several social media users have alleged that his flat-stomach photos on Instagram are photoshopped. Here's why.

Over the weekend, Salman Khan wowed the audience with his high-energy dance performances in Doha, Qatar, as part of his Da-Bangg Tour. He treated fans to an evening packed with music, dance, and unfiltered enthusiasm.

Salman was joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul. Numerous videos from the Doha event have surfaced online. In one clip, the superstar is seen performing with background dancers, while in others, he grooves solo to his hit tracks Hangover, Main Hoon Hero Tera, and Jag Ghoomeya.

Dressed in a black shirt and black pants and dancing with a red dupatta, Salman appeared visibly fatigued, panting and wiping sweat throughout his performance.

Amid his solo dance videos, which have created a storm on social media.

A video of him smoking has circulated widely. In the clip, Salman Khan is seen smoking amid rehearsals. The clip raised eyebrows, and since then, netizens have begun to question whether his recent pictures flaunting abs and biceps are real or photoshopped, as most videos from the Da-Bangg Tour show him with a protutued belly.

Many also expressed concern after seeing the actor panting and sweating heavily during the show.

A user wrote, "His stomach doesn't look like the one from his recent workout pic."

A Reddit user wrote, "Visibly tired, fatigued, stocky and stiff, disengaged, poor dancing and unenthusiastic. Is it just me, or is this a live demonstration of burnout (sic)?"

One user commented, "He looks tired and ill, but not burned out. Burnout comes from overworking, I guess. Age, health, habits, and whatever diseases he has aren't helping him. But for money, he is doing it."

Another added, "Age, plus the medications he is on for the bone marrow transplant. It's a really big deal."

A third user said, "Nobody's asking a 60-year-old to dance like he's 25. People just expect a superstar to put in some effort if he's doing a paid performance."

Another netizen wrote, "He still drinks and smokes. Bad habits always return.."

Work Front

Salman Khan will be seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The story is based on the 2020 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. He is also hosting Bigg Boss 19. Since he was busy with the Da-baang tour, Rohit Shetty stepped in for just this week.

