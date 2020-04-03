Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have acted in a few movies together, and share a cordial relationship. However, Salman Khan once called Amitabh Bachchan out on the flops in his career, talking about the senior actor still surviving in the industry.

Salman Khan describes Amitabh Bachchan's career

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most-applauded stars Bollywood has seen. Of course, like all actors, there have been ups and downs in his career. Salman Khan too has been through the same grind. The two have come together to work on a few films such as Baghban and God Tussi Great Ho.

The two actors share a formal working relationship with little animosity even though Salman Khan once dated his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan before she was married to Abhishek Bachchan.

At the promotions for Loveyatri, Salman Khan was speaking to the press with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. When asked a question on how difficult it was to launch a new actor in the industry this is what he had to say about Amitabh Bachchan, "From the time of Mr Bachchan they could survive a lot of flops. You know? Today, one or two and it's over for you..."

He also went on to talk about it further, "During the time of Mr Bachchan, VK sir, Shatrugan Saab, flop after flop, flop after flop. But, the work kept on coming. It kept on coming. So, I mean, I think Bachchan Saab must have got his first hit after some 30-36 films, going back and it was Zanjeer."

Despite that though, Amitabh Bachchan undoubtedly had one of the most illustrious and enviable careers in the industry, leaving no room for comment.