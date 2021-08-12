Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu recently met her favourite Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the 'Dabangg' star took to his social media handle to share a photo of himself with the 27-year-old weightlifter. Mirabai Chanu is among the seven Indian athletes who won medals for the country at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 and made India proud.

Salman Khan congratulated Mirabai for returning from the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal for the country. In his caption on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, "Happy for you silver medalist Mirabai Chanu." He added in his caption, "Lovely meeting with you ... Best wishes always."

The photo showed Mirabai all smiles as she poses with the superstar. Mirabai Chanu retweeted Salman Khan's tweet and thanked the actor for his kind words. She wrote, "Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me (sic)."

Hailing from Manipur, Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian athlete to win a medal for the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won the silver medal in the Women's 49 kg weightlifting category.

Meanwhile, when all the Salman Khan fans were praising their favourite actor for his picture with the Olympic medalist, the actor also became a subject of troll for the same photo. And, the reason was the scarf that the actor was wearing.

'Dabangg Khan' brutally trolled

The scarf had two pictures of Sangai deer imprinted in black colour on the white scarf. Sangai is an endangered subspecies of brow-antlered deer found only in Manipur. Thus, the netizens started trolling 'Dabangg Khan' over his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

In April 2018, the actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two endangered blackbucks during the shooting of his film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. However, he was granted bail after two days.

The comment section of the post was filled with more trolls. One user commented, "Kala hiran vo bhi muffler par", while another said, "Bohot Memes Banenge...Ab Phirse Unka Guzara Hoga." A third user wrote, "Hiran Devil Ke Piche.. Devil Hiran Ke Piche... Too Much Fun."

Check out a few of the tweets:

On the professional front

On the work front, Salman Khan is extremely busy shooting for 'Tiger 3'. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third film of the 'Tiger' franchise and stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Apart from 'Tiger 3', Salman will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathan'. The actor will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's action thriller 'Antim: The Final Truth' with Ayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal. The sequel to the 2014 action film 'Kick' is also in the pipeline.

The actor will also be seen hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss on Colors TV. The OTT version of the show is already streaming on Voot and is being hosted by producer-director Karan Johar.