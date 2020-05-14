Salman Khan has been making headlines, even while he's locked up inside the house. Dabbang Khan, who was stuck at his Panvel farmhouse due to the nationwide lockdown because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, is now reportedly back to his house in Mumbai.

Salman Khan was worried as his father was alone at his Mumbai residence and was hoping to go back. As per the recent reports, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is back with mother Salma and sisters, Alvira and Arpita, and their respective families. Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez who was stuck with Salman at his farmhouse has returned to her house in Mumbai.

Salman, his family along with some of his friends, including alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and Niketan Madhok, were in Panvel when the lockdown was announced. Kick fame Salman earlier disclosed that he has been keen to be back at Galaxy apartments because his father is alone in Mumbai.

If sources are to be believed then Salman Khan and his guests at the farmhouse have returned to their respective houses. Salman, Jacqueline and Lulia used to share some beautiful images from their farm life amid the lockdown.

Salman Khan new song 'Tere Bina' released amid lockdown

Recently, Salman Khan also released a new romantic number with Jacqueline Fernandez named 'Tere Bina' which was shot at the farmhouse. With the crew of only three people, Salman Khan shot the new song that has been sung by him and released it on May 12th.

Watch full song, here:

Jacqueline had a gala time at the farmhouse as she enjoyed the lockdown in nature's lap. Talking about the same, she disclosed, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."