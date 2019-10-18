Bollywood is welcoming Tamil filmmakers like never before. The big names of Hindi film industry, who are in constant search of good scripts, are now set to work with Kollywood directors. The doors, which was always opened to the likes of Mani Ratnam and AR Murugadoss, is open for the much younger filmmakers and here we are listing of those people who are teaming up with big names of B-town.

Atlee Kumar: Atlee Kumar, who is now gearing up for the release of Vijay's Bigil, will be making his Bollywood debut next year. Yes, he will be teaming up with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who is in desperate need of a hit movie at the box office. Although it is yet to be formally announced, the buzz is that the young filmmaker has a fresh story in hand for the King Khan. And the flick will be announced on the actor's birthday on 2 November.

Prabhu Deva: Prabhu Deva is a familiar name in Bollywood. Apart from choreographing songs, he has also directed a couple of movies that include Salman Khan's blockbuster Wanted. He has once again teamed up with the Bhai for the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. The movie has Kannada superstar Sudeep in the role of a villain and it is scheduled for release in December 2019.

Raghava Lawrence: The multifaceted talent is now remaking his hit Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana (2011 film) in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead. It is titled Laxmmi Bomb in which Kiara Advani plays the female lead. Tusshar Kapoor is doing an important role in the flick which will be out in May 2020.

Pushkar-Gayathri: The director duo, who shot to fame with Vikram Vedha, is entering Bollywood with the remake of their blockbuster movie. Yes, they are directing Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are doing the roles of Vijay Sethupathi and Saif Ali Khan in the flick.