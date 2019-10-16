Salma Hayek knows how to say thank you to her followers on Instagram. The actress recently turned several eyes after she bared it all to celebrate getting 12 million followers on the social networking website.

In the picture, the Frida actress is seen laying, apparently nude, with several acupuncture needles in her back. The highly sensuous photo is accompanied by a sweet message in both English and Spanish.

Salma Hayek began the caption by first saying thank you to everyone for their love and support through the years.

"Yaaaay!!! You have gotten me to the 12 million!!!," she wrote on her Instagram. "A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you."

She translated the same message in Spanish for her fans from Europe.

After Salma Hayek posted the image, her fans started to leave several comments. Some praised her guts for sharing such an image on the public platform. While there were several who stated that Salma is one of the most beautiful actresses on Earth.

"That's not a very good picture of where all the needles go," one of her fans joked. "Could we get a better one please ... for medical purposes of course."

"Lovely picture of a lovely lady," read another comment on her racy snap.

"Salma, you're beautiful inside and out!" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old old actress was last seen in a comedy film - Drunk Parents - directed by Fred Wolf. She will next be seen playing the role of Claire Luna in yet another comedy movie - Like a Boss. The movie will feature the lives of two best friends who wish to start a company with different goal sets in mind.

Following this, fans of Salma Hayek will see her playing the role of Ajak in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Eternals movie. As per the reports and Marvel comics, Ajak is hailed as the leader of the Eternals. The movie will also feature Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The Eternals movie is slated to release on November 6, 2020.