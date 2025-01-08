Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in B-town, his fans and followers are absolutely devoted to the actor. Fans have always been keen to know more about the actor, especially about his dating life and if at all he'd be getting married. While there have been rumours of him dating several actresses over the years, there has been no confirmation about him getting married anytime soon but fans are eagerly anticipating some good news from his end. His followers often wonder as to why the Bhai of Bollywood refuses to tie the knot.

In an old video that has gone viral on social media, Salman Khan's father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, spoke in a conversation with Komal Nahta about why Salman Khan chose to not get married. Salim mentioned that Salman has a lot of contradictions in his mind, which is primarily a reason behind him not getting married.

He said, "Salman ka pata nahi kya hai... Salman ki ek toh is wajah se bhi shaadi nahi hoti hai ki thoda sa contradiction bhi hai Salman ki thinking main (There is a lot of contradiction in Salman's mind, which is one of the reasons why he's not married)."

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

Salim Khan went on to explain that Salman is attracted to people he mostly works with because they are all good-looking and attractive people. He said, "Salman ka lagao ya mohabbat... he's attracted to the person jiske saath kaam karte hain. They are very exciting, good-looking people. Interaction hota hai kaam karte karte. People come close because voh close atmosphere main rehte hain. Toh 90 per cent of the time jo uss film ki heroine hi hoti hai voh."

The popular screenwriter revealed that Salman Khan tends to find mother-like qualities in the women he dates. Salim Khan spoke about how Salman is in the wrong for expecting a career-oriented woman to let go of her career and focus on household work.

Salim said, "Why should one deprive her ki main shaadi karke ghar baitha doonga? Uska vahi hota hai." He added, "Jab commitment ho jaata hai toh voh usko convert karne ki koshish karta hai, usme apni maa dhoondta hai. Voh toh possible nahi hai" (When there is commitment, Salman tries to find his mother in the women he dates."

When the video went viral on Reddit, fans could not help but question why Salman, given his preferences, chose to date successful actresses, whereas he could have dated someone who had similar priorities as him. Many even called out Salim Khan for always wanting to defend his son.