In a shocking turn of events, Salil Ankola's mother was found dead in her Pune flat under mysterious circumstances. Salil's mother, Mala Ashok Ankola was 77 years old. Mala used to live in Prabhat Road area of ​​Deccan Gymkhana, Pune. The house help and neighbours got suspicious when the door of Mala Ankola's home didn't open for a long period of time.

When they entered the house, they were shocked to see Salil Ankola's mother's body lying on bed soaked in blood. As per reports, she was found with her throat slit. She was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. Police is now investigating whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

Murder or suicide remains unclear

The news has shattered Salil Ankola and his wife, Ria Banerjee Ankola. The two shared a picture of Mala Ankola on social media with broken heart emojis. "The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," a police official told PTI. DCP Gill, however, said that the injuries seem to be self-inflicted. But, assured that they would continue to probe the death from all angles.

"When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. Prima facie, it looks like the injuries are self-inflicted. However, we are probing the case from all angles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandip Singh Gill.

Salil Ankola's first wife died of suicide

Salil Ankola's first wife had also died by suicide. Parineeta was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her parents' home in Pune back in December, 2013. She had separated from Salil Ankola and was living with her two kids with her own parents in Pune. In her suicide note, she had asked not to blame anyone for her death and that she had taken the drastic step as she was fed up of the life she had.