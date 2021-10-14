Salaga marks the directorial debut of actor Duniya Vijay. After much delay due to Covid-19, the Kannada flick has hit the screens on Thursday, 14 October, on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja festival.

It is an action-packed thriller in which Duniya Vijay himself has played the lead alongside Dhananjaya. Sanjana Anand, Rangayana Raghu, BH Bhaskar and others are part of the cast. It has Shiva Sena's cinematography and Charan Raj's music.

Story:

Vijay plays the title role and is a dreaded criminal in the film. The story is around his killing spree and how Samrat (Dhananjaya), an upright cop, halts and wants him to bring to justice. The drama that opens up thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Review:

Salaga is filled with blood and gore. The raw scenes, peppered with dialogues and apt background score will be loved by the fans who enjoy watching films with rowdyism backdrop. It is a character-driven flick which is targeted at a mass audience.

Cine goers who love action and films with violence should not miss this entertainer. Check out the netizens' reaction to Salaga:

Shyam Prasad: Commendable debut as director by @OfficialViji . Gives the plot its due without glorifying any one character. A perfect commercial potboiler if blood and gore is okay with you. Full review coming up on @CINIMIRROR

#Salaga at Interval

As expected; raw bloodbath. Character-driven and runs on shock value. Pregnant women beware of abortions. Pure ecstasy for fans of rowdyism genre.

#Salaga opens to houseful shows in #Veeresh and #GTMall. 100% young male patrons this show. A couple of senior citizens too.

Acchu: Full raw n mass..

Purely for Bois...

Bad words thumba heavy ide.. no mutes..

BGM en guru..!!

Nodana second half na..!!

#Salaga is a raw and gory tale of the police and underworld system. Congrats on the blockbuster

#Nagi . Dialogs by Masthi deserves a special mention. Go enjoy the mass entertainer

cineloka.co.in: #Salaga - A watchable Raw Mass Entertainer.

A Decent directorial Debut for @OfficialViji

@Dhananjayaka as a Cop is Outstanding

@charanrajmr2701 Music is the major highlight. Dialogues are good.

A certificate is justified. Hefty dose of blood & Gore.

Rating -3.5/5. #Salaga Interval.

Full on Raw Mass, Violence, Foul mouthing.

Dialogues are catchy. Charanraj songs and BGM is Awesome.

Looking forward to Samrat vs Salaga in the second half.

#SALAGA verdict: Father of #SukkaSuri movies in rawness.

@Dhananjayaka impresses as #Samrat New duniya starts for

@OfficialViji

@charanrajmr2701 is the backbone with his Bgm and songs.

Congratulations @kp_sreekanth

for another winner after #TAGARU

Rat:4.25/5 #Kannada #KARNATAKA

kalki_Kranti__: 1st Half Complete agode Gothagalla fast screenplay...

2nd Half Well built Sentiment with Good Climax...

Dialogues And Mass Scenes Are Major Plus Point...

Great Performance By Every Characters

Overall:- Oora Mass #salaga

#kranti #DBoss

Sagar Manasu: Second Half Completed ; Roaring With Parents Feelings & Emotions

Well done @OfficialViji Sir

@Dhananjayaka Acting very well & Goosebumps Climax

Must Watch & Enjoy #Salaga