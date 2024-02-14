Sending your children to school - be it play school or university - are all kinds of nerve wracking. With almost 8 billion people on the planet, with close to 100 million educators all around the world, it's hard to imagine what kind of person might be in your child's classroom.

As of 2024, America has the highest instance of school shootings, followed by Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and Pakistan. But the danger doesn't just loom in gun violence, at least 10% of American students will experience sexual harassment or abuse at the hands of their teachers by the time they complete high school.

With all these predators and risks lurking around every facet of your child's life, the most that we can do is try to eliminate these risks.

Enter Sajud Hamza Elinjulliparambil. He is a software engineer creating innovative and beneficial solutions.

"Data is the most reliable source of predicting risk," the highly talented and compassionate full-stack developer shares, "we are dedicated to changing the world by ensuring safety in all aspects of life. We have created social media screening platforms that can screen potential employees and now we're targeting schools, because that's really where our most vulnerable are positioned."

Sajud is currently developing data solutions together with the , essentially empowering them so that they are able to be on alert for risks instead of waiting to respond to crises, "When an incident has happened, it's already too late. Victims have been subjected to trauma, trauma they needn't have to experience with the right tools in place." He is determined to make schools in NYC safe and hopes to expand globally, "Because if it works here, it will work everywhere. I've been developing simple and effective data solutions since graduating from Pace University with a Master's in Information Systems. There is truly nothing that cannot be done with the power of data analytics. Everything in the world is data, and information is king."

Alongside the implementation of data solutions provided by Sajud and his team is how he integrates A.I. to make his solutions much more effective.

"The future is A.I., there's no escaping it. It may be taking over the creative industries and killing jobs, but the fact is that the human race will become capable of doing things that they previously weren't able to achieve, much like these safety measures that we're developing. If you ask me whether these risk predictions and screening solutions can be made possible without the technology we currently have, the answer is no." Sajud is a firm supporter of technology because he understands that if it is available now, it is something we need to take advantage of.

The developer will continue the good fight and create more solutions for the betterment of people all over the world, in hopes that he will be able to elevate the quality of life through technological advancements.

