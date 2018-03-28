After making headlines by getting the fresh pairing of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on celluloid, Sajid Nadiadwala pushed the envelope for the second instalment of his Blockbuster action franchise Baaghi by bringing together some of the most powerful actors of Bollywood.

Baaghi (2016) which set cash registers ringing, will be carried forward with Baaghi 2 and filmmakers have left no stone unturned to make the sequel much bigger than its prequel.

The trailer to Baaghi 2 was unveiled one month ago giving glimpses into one of 2018's biggest ensemble cast films.

Not only does the trailer showcase Tiger Shroff redefine action, but the intriguing storyline of Baaghi 2 is laid on the shoulders of power-packed actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and Sunit Morarjee.

These are some very big names in Indian cinema that have been brought together. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda have even had solo films on their shoulders in the past. For them to come together in this ensemble cast only makes it more interesting.

All the members of the star cast put up a superior display of their acting prowess and make Baaghi 2 an anticipated watch.

With this, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios are all set to treat their audience with a stellar ensemble cast backed by an edge of the seat storyline and never seen before action, proving to be a visual delight on celluloid. Well, this is a feat only a prolific filmmaker could achieve!

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.