Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala will be co-producing Ranveer Singh starrer '83 along with Madhu Mantena and Reliance Entertainment.

As soon as the news came out about Sajid co-producing '83, netizens took to their Twitter handles hailing Nadiadwala for joining '83 team, which resulted in a strong trend all across. The producer is trending on Twitter and the twitterati is surely considering the collaboration getting bigger and better with this advancement.

Nadiadwala is one of the most successful producers of the industry and is known for his high production values. His production house brings 65 years of domain experience in the Indian entertainment business. He owns some of the most successful franchises' currently like Housefull, Baaghi and Judwaa.

Along with '83, Sajid is also committed to co-produce three more scripts with Madhu Mantena.

Sharing the delight over the announcement, Nadiadwala said, "All four scripts including that of 83 are excellent. As a producer one has to commit to the material in hand more than anything else. Coming on board for 83 is a feeling of personal joy as I saw that glorious moment on live television but again it's the script that has blown my mind. There are certain projects that develop an aura around them and 83 is one of those projects."

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Welcoming the co-producer on board, Madhu said, "Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most valuable anchors these films can get. He has an astute understanding of content and business, and is completely hands-on as a producer. We will immensely benefit from this partnership".