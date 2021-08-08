With the Digital Media World exerting such sway over people from all walks of life, digital marketers are expected to execute strategies flawlessly. Due to substantial social and digital media developments, the marketing business has seen a tremendous shift over the last several years.

Sajid Kabir Saji, the company's founder, built Ekarigori through immence effort. He has collaborated on over 300 projects for different clients globally during his freelancing career, he claims.

He started in 2019 to utilize the wide-ranging possibilities that the marketing world offered and founded the company, specializing in brand and reputation management as the opportunities started coming in.

"Ekarigori focuses on making modern PR plans for individual clients that correlates with brand-building activity. We combined Public Relations and Digital Marketing under the roof of Ekarigori," he says.

"We have dealt with social media marketing, public relations, and promotional works for famous artists, entrepreneurs, and media celebrities. We have had more than 200 brand collaborations and client engagements till date," he claims.

The main advantage of branding and digital marketing is that a targeted audience is reached through a cost-efficient and measurable approach. He learns all these techniques since he has to work along with them regularly.

"We have come up with result driven brand and reputation management strategies with years of experience in the world of Public Relations to help you make your product/brand or yourself more visible in front of your expected audience," he says.

When asked about how they ensure client's satisfaction, he responded, "We help you grow through the advertising strategies of content writing, web designing, social media marketing, Press Releases ,you name it. Almost anything and everything you need to level up your brand and reputation management game. We have top rated freelancers and professionals from every sector, working with us in Ekarigori. As we provide tailor made personalized strategies for each of our clients, we go through various methods to ensure we truly understand our clients needs so that we can do what is required".

He said he needed to ensure that his clients received the best help available, so prioritized great service and satisfying client demands.