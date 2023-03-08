Sairaj Matkar, a young entrepreneur, has left everyone startled with his vision and versatility. His mind is his asset that helped him establish a start-up - Acexmedia aiding various E-commerce brands in fuelling their growth. What makes him distinctive are his perspectives, which are fresh, and goal-oriented. With his passion for entrepreneurship and religiousness for maths and science, he can hold an objective stance while creating the best solutions and better strategies for his firm. His mind is like a vast ocean where ideas ebb and flow like waves. Every wave brings a new energy replacing the old with gold.

He is highly practical and keeps his eyes on the prize, and seldom lets anything twitch his focus. He believes in logic and numbers rather than depending on his emotions as he takes the role of an entrepreneur. Simply put, he relies on habits and not motivation to ensure consistency. For him, consistency is the key to success, as this is what will determine the health of the firm. He will not ruminate and spoil the present. He believes in enjoying the process without worrying about the outcome. This approach of being in the 'here and now' ensures efficiency and keeps the spirit alive.

He gathers his energy from various sources and combines all his learnings to apply in his journey. He never lets his curiosity go unanswered and is always in the chase to know the how's and whys of the world. He has attention to detail and incorporates the tiniest thing that he has learned, which is capable of throwing an impact later. Be it Combat sports or Weight lifting; he never misses a chance to grow. He has learnt to be resilient and patient by inculcating values from such experiences.

He gives his undivided attention if he sets out to do something which reflects his clean performance. He has built a high tolerance to failures such that he never turns his back and instead battles with the fire burning within. He is confident who believes in his potential. For him, "You are the biggest enemy of your potential. You are the one holding yourself back." He believes in breaking people's myths about themselves and encouraging their inner lion to let out the real 'roar.'