Olympic bronze medallist and former world number 1 Saina Nehwal has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Thailand Open.

In a 3rd and last mandatory round of Covid-19 tests ahead of the tournament, Saina tested positive and has been asked to isolate in a hospital by the organisers.

This is the second time Saina has caught coronavirus, having recovered from it only a few weeks ago.