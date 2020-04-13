Prateek Vats, popularly known as 'DRIP' in his friends and fan circles and around the EDM and Indian music industry is a name we have seen and heard time and again in the artist line-up of all major music festivals recently. This new 27 year old electronic music producer started his musical journey professionally in the year 2017 and has already played over 30 shows in colleges and music festivals around the country.

Prateek Vats/DRIP is based out of Dehradun and brings the freshness of the beautiful city in his music as well. His power packed performances and the energy he leaves with the crowd has always left the audience wanting more of him. Apart from music Prateek Vats/DRIP spends his time reading, writing poems, going for solo trips and binge watching online shows and movies.

Before turning into a music producer and DJ, Prateek Vats served in the merchant navy. Receiving a scholarship from the prestigious Mediterranean Shipping Company, with their global headquarters at Geneva, Switzerland, Prateek Vats was trained for his naval services in Pune at Tolani Maritime Institute (BITS PILANI). From there on he went for his sea service which he continued till the year 2016. After returning to India he went on to pursue a career as a professional music producer starting from I Love Music Academy, Gurugram. Prateek Vats then went on to perform as a support and headlining act in the college and music festivals in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida and the list is long.

Prateek Vats told us he is really glad with the reception he has got in this industry despite being a very new artist in the field. Prateek Vats, chose 'DRIP' as his artist name in the year 2017 when he started performing at main stage events. Currently producing and performing under the artist name 'DRIP', Prateek Vats is working on his debut album 'DRIP-TRIP' which has music from genres like big room, dubstep, hip-hop and a lot of fusion of different genres within it. DRIP recently finished his pre album launch tour that went on from January to march 2020 and is now working on the completion of his much anticipated album 'DRIP-TRIP'. DRIP collaborates with a few new talent in the industry from producers, singers to rappers for his debut album. Prateek Vats gets his inspiration from famous names like Nucleya, KSHMR, DJ Snake, Arjun Vagale, Nina Kraviz, Skrillex and loves the composition of specially A R Rahman.

DRIP's idea is to make this world a beautiful and a better place through his music in which we are glad to be a part. With all the upcoming talent making India proud all over the world here is a name we must look forward to. We hope DRIP a.k.a. Prateek Vats continues to receive his grand reception and love with warm wishes for his album and shows to come or let us say let the world feel the grip of the DRIP.