The royal name of Pataudi is not only celebrated in history but also in Bollywood. The family of nawabs hails from the former princely state of Pataudi, from which they take their name. While both Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were cricket players who played for and captained, the Indian national cricket team, Saif Ali Khan chooses the path of the entertainment industry.

Born to Mansoor Ali Khan and the evergreen actress of Bollywood Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan has made it big in Bollywood. Being the head of the Pataudi family right now, he's wealthy and has mansions and a lot of other family property. Not only Saif, but the daughters of Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali khan are also leading a lavish life.

While Saif and Soha have marked their significant presence in Bollywood, Saba has stayed away from the film industry and limelight yet her annual earning might blow your mind. Here's the comparison in the difference of net worth of Pataudi Siblings, Saif, Soha, and Saba.

Saif Ali Khan net worth

For years, Saif Ali Khan has been part of many blockbuster projects as well as brand endorsements with leading diva including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan that has significantly contributed to his flourishing net worth. And now, with his amazing stint as a troubled cop in Netflix's hit series Sacred Games, he managed to become the household name again. As per Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019, Saif's earnings amounted to Rs 17.03 crore.

As per GQ, this is a result of his role in Netflix for Sacred Games as well as a brand partnership with Selected Homme. Saif owns two production banners - Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films and also owns his a line of Indian occasion wear in partnership with Myntra, called House of Pataudi. Also, his ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace in Haryana is almost worth Rs 800 crore according to several reports. If sources are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan's net worth is Rs 1,120 Crore.

Soha Ali Khan net worth

Soha Ali Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The youngest sibling to Saif and Saba Ali Khan, Soha started her career with movie "Dil Maange More" with Shahid Kapoor. Her other popular films include "Rang De Basanti", "Khoya Khoya Chand", and"Tum Mile" amongst others. Till date, Soha Ali Khan's one of the best performances in her acting career was in the movie "Antar Mahal".

Soha Ali Khan is also one of the richest stars in the B-Town, as she is also a member of the royal Pataudi family. Soha's net worth almost is around ₹50 crores, as per the reports of Republic India. She also owns a plush flat in Mehr Apartment, Khar, Mumbai with her husband, Kunal Khemmu. She has a luxurious collection of cars and bikes in their garage which includes Mercedes, Audi, Landrover, etc.

Saba Ali Khan net worth

Hailing from a family that has a royal lineage and many A-list Bollywood stars, Saba chooses to stay away from the limelight. Second child to Sharmila Tagore, Saba has stayed away from the camera. Besides family function, she's not seen anywhere. While people know a lot about Saif and Soha's personal and professional lives, very few know that they even have a sister.

Though she's not a part of the film industry Saba Ali Khan is a strong and independent woman. Saba is a jewellery designer by profession and mutawalli (Chief Trustee) of the Auqaf-e-Shahi (Royal Trust) established by the princely state of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment.

During an old interview, Saba had revealed that 'I never thought of coming into acting. I am glad that I have a lot of name on the work I am doing'. Saba has also designed jewellery for her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, many times. Not only she is running a successful business and owns a diamond range, but Saba also handles a property of Pataudi Khandaan worth Rs 2,700 crore.