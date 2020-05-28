The nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan who was a heartthrob of almost every other girl in the early '90s is still a regularly featured name on the most desirable list of many tabloids and magazines. Saif, who comes from the royal lineage of the erstwhile Bhopal and Pataudi State is the son of former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi and Yesteryear's actress Sharmila Tagore.

Known as the Natkhat Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has marked himself as a successful actor of the tinsel town. But, not only for his movies, Saif has been making headlines for his personal life, ever since his debut. The actor was married for 13 years to Amrita Singh before the couple parted there ways in 2004.

Saif and Amrita were one of the most adorable couples of there times. Though Saif was 12 years younger than his then-wife Amrita, the age difference never bothered them much and they went on to be doting parents to two very adorable kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the former of which is now among the most sought after diva in the film industry.

Amrita Singh sings a romantic song for Saif Ali Khan

Though Saif-Amrita married life hit the rock bottom, fans still reminisce their time together, when the couple was head over heels for each other. Both appeared on several chat shows and talked lengths about being madly in love with each other. Even when the couple appeared on Simi Garewal's talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, both Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh talked about their love story and gushed about each other.

During the interview, while talking about each other, Amrita also dedicated a beautiful romantic number to Saif Ali Khan that swept him off his feet. In an old video, which is also surfacing the internet these days, we can see Amrita Singh singing the song Tum Aa Gaye Noor Aa Gaya from the 1975 film Aandhi.

Seeing her melodiously singing a song for him, Saif turned pink and kissed his lady love, Amrita Singh. Saif was totally smitten by his talented wife singing a romantic Bollywood song, which was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Have a look:

After divorcing Amrita Singh, Saif had few flings before he married Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They gave birth to Bollywood paparazzi's favourite child, Taimur Ali Khan 20 December 2016.