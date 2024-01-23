Screenshot from YouTube

Saif Ali Khan has undergone a tricep surgery for an old injury. The injury was an old one that aggravated due to an action sequence Saif was performing for a movie. The actor is now recovering in hospital and happy with the way the surgery went. He also called it a part of the 'wear and tear' the industry people do.

Saif's statement

"This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern," Saif said. Kareena Kapoor was seen exiting hospital after paying Saif a visit. She was dressed in brown sweater and blue denims.

Kareena, who mostly poses for the paps, didn't seem to be in the mood for a photo-op as she went into her Bandra apartment avoiding the paps stationed outside her home. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married for 12 years. The duo got married in 2012 and have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Instagram

Kareena about kids, marriage

In an interview, Kareena had revealed that one gets married just to take the next step in the relationship of having kids. She had said that the couple had been living together for five years before deciding to tie the knot because they wanted to turn into parents. The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today, otherwise you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children," Kareena told Dirty magazine.

Bebo further said, "We treat them as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient. I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I'm responsible for my own mental health first."