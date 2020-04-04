The lockdown is bringing out the best and the worst in people. Celebrities have been embracing humanity with their generosity and positivity. Some are going out of their way, to help the disadvantaged during the lockdown.

Saif Ali Khan has been spending his isolation with his family and as the lockdown progresses the actor also opened his kitchen and cooked for his staff as well. He recently spoke about what it's like to be in isolation and how he's been getting on.

Saif Ali Khan spends lockdown with family and food

The lockdown can be taxing, and the Coronavirus pandemic has made it such that it looks like the lockdown is going to be a long one. In these circumstances, stars are as stranded in their homes as we are. Many stars have been donating to causes and sharing with fans their lockdown experiences.

Saif Ali Khan has been at home and has had more time to himself and the family. Speaking to a media portal recently he compared it to long voyage at sea where you see the land but it's too far out of your reach. He spoke about learning to adapt to it as well.

He's been spending a lot of time with his son Taimur and wife Kareena Kapoor, he likened chasing Taimur to a good workout. The actor also said he's spending time reading and cooking. The Bollywood actor revealed that he had cooked for all his staff and enjoyed doing so. The actor has been trying different food and is trying to make the best out of the isolation. That should encourage all of us.