Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and the actor-couple answered some questions on the red carpet before joining the event at the Saudi Arabian festival.

During the interview session, Saif was asked about the contribution of women in cinema and the actor said 'cinema is empty without women' and listed some of his favourite actresses.

"When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies..."

The 'Vikram Vedha' actor said, "Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron..." This is when his "beautiful" wife Kareena Kapoor Khan interrupted and said, "to your wife!" Following this, Saif quickly fixed his mistake and said, "...and to my beautiful wife."

Saif also spoke about his mother, Sharmila Tagore, and said, "My mum, her first movie [Apur Sansar] was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me."

Kareena also shared her point of view about the same and said, "So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere. All actors are taking up such brave roles so I'm happy there is a special day today."

On the work front

On Thursday, December 1, the film festival kickstarted with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and others attending the opening ceremony. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will be present at the closing ceremony of the festival.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. While Saif was last seen in the film 'Vikram Vedha'. Saif will be next seen in 'Adipurush'. As for Kareena, she will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta.