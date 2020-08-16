Saif Ali Khan turns 50 today and he brought it in with a small party at home with his loved ones. The Bollywood star who's given his fans so many films to cherish received wishes from all quarters.

Ringing in his birthday, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a peek for fans into the close-knit affair. After all, they're also celebrating a second baby, news of which the pair had announced recently.

Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash

This time all parties around the world have become smaller affairs due to the pandemic. However, the joy of celebrating shouldn't be any lesser, especially with loved ones. This seems to be the case for Saif Ali Khan who turned 50 today.

Fans received an inside glimpse into the party from certain guests who attended, such as his sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor and his sister Soha Ali Khan. Even his wife Kareena shared an adorable post on the occasion of his birthday, calling him 'the sparkle' of her life.

Karisma Kapoor shared her wish on Instagram, "Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration."

Soha Ali Khan said on Instagram, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead." She and her husband Kunal Khemu also attended the party.

From the looks of it, no one can argue this might have been a fun-filled event. Well, at least fans have an idea of how birthdays can be celebrated even amid a pandemic.