Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on August 16, 2023. The Nawab of Pataudi celebrated his birthday in style with total fam jam. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share pictures from Khan's birthday celebration and the moments are just priceless. Bebo also shared a long note while wishing the dapper Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena's lovey dovey post

"He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...even though he's in front of me smiling away...and why not? it's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover...There truly is no one like you ...Kind ,Generous, Crazy ...ok I can go on writing all day ...but gotta go eat Cake," Kareena wrote while sharing a pool picture with Saif.

Family saga

In another picture shared by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan can be seen celebrating their 'Abba's' birthday. The happy faces and Jeh sitting on Ibrahim's shoulders have melted everyone on social media. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed."

Soha wishes too

Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture of Inaaya and Jeh staring at the cake while Saif gets all set to cut it. She wrote, "Here's to having your cake and eating it too - and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday bhai." Many on social media have hailed Amrita Singh for instilling such good behaviour in Ibrahim and Sara. Many even praised Kareena for never letting any awkwardness come in between her and Amrita's kids.