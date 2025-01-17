Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his own Bandra residence on Thursday at around 2.00 am by an intruder. The actor was stabbed six times and suffered injuries around the spine. This very incident has left everyone including B-Town celebrities and Bollywood fans in an utter state of shock and has given rise to safety concerns of popular actors. Going back to the incident, it was earlier reported that Saif after the attack had been rushed to Lilavati hospital in an auto rickshaw because he was bleeding profusely and his car was not ready yet.

The auto-rickshaw driver recounted the intense night and the experience he had while talking to ABP news. Bhajan Singh Rana, who helped Saif reach the hospital that night, narrated the entire incident and even recounted the conversation that he had with the actor while driving the autorickshaw. Rana told the news outlet that initially he had no idea that it was Saif Ali Khan who had been attacked and was under the impression that this was yet another assault case.

He said, "I was running, and suddenly I heard a sound from the gate. A lady was screaming help from near the main gate, saying rickshaw ruko (stop the rickshaw). Initially, I didn't know he was Saif Ali Khan and thought of it as a normal assault case."

The autorickshaw driver revealed that even after the attack, Saif was able to walk all by himself and actually got into the rickshaw on his own. However, he shed light on the fact that two people accompanied Saif to the hospital.

Rana mentioned, "He (Saif Ali Khan) walked towards me himself and sat in the auto. He was in an injured state. A small child and one more person was with him. Soon after sitting in my auto, Saif Ali Khan asked me 'kitna time lagega?' (how much time will it take to reach the hospital). We reached in eight to ten minutes."

The auto driver spoke about how he could see that Saif's white kurta was drenched in blood and had neck and back injuries but also admitted to not seeing the hand injury.

He added, "I didn't even take the fare. I feel good that I could help him at that time."

Saif had to undergo a five-hour-long surgery post which a 2.5-inch blade was removed from his spine. However, the hospital authorities have said that he is out of danger and is in the process of recovery.