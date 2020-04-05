Sai Pallavi is known for being a natural performer, and someone who can attract people with her charm, and bold personality. The actress who made her debut in Telugu film industry with Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa, has done films like Middle Class Abbayi, Kanam and Padi Padi Leche Manasu. For the last couple of years, the actress hasn't been seen in any Telugu film and her fans are waiting to know more about her upcoming films.

During one of her recent interviews with a YouTube channel, Pallavi revealed that there are some things in her life that have lost control of. "Don't think too much because it is a simple thing and something that all of us tend to lose control over," she said.

"While shooting for Fida movie, I had to learn how to drive a tractor. Moreover, those were wet fields. And I had to be natural with my expressions, and the driving as well. It was not easy at all. I lost control several times, and it was the toughest episode in my career in this film industry," Pallavi said.

We completely understand why it was so difficult for her. Sai Pallavi said that she is just like any other girl, who feels it is difficult driving huge vehicles.

Sai Pallavi's next film is Virata Parvam 1992, and it is underway. She has paired up with Rana Daggubati for the film which has Nandita Das in key roles and is directed by Venu Udugula. Also, she teamed up with Sekhar Kammula once again for a film titles Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.