Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who recently bagged decent hits with 'Virupaksha' and 'Bro' in 2023, is now busy working on his upcoming films for 2024. Meanwhile, recently, he joined a round table discussion with other celebrities like Sruthi Haasan, Sriya Saran, Shobhu Yarlagadda, and Tharun Bhaskar.

During this, he shared about the ups and downs in his life, especially mentioning a serious accident he had faced. Sai Dharam Tej said that life sometimes brings you down but also helps you get back up.

When asked if the success of his movie 'Virupaksha' felt more special because of the accident he had before it, he said, "The time after my accident was actually more sweeter and happiest. Waking up from a coma and seeing all the support from people brought me immense happiness, even more than the success of 'Virupaksha'. The huge support I received from different people after the accident was the real success."

Sai Dharam Tej also talked about his strong connection with Pawan Kalyan and their shared love for Lego toys. Among all the 'Mega' cousins, it is Tej who shares a close bond with Pawan Kalyan. He literally grow up around him and under his care and mentorship. "My younger uncle Pawan Kalyan enjoys playing with Lego. He used to invite me to play with Lego, and that created a special bond between us. Even now, we both enjoy playing with Lego. Also, as I mentioned earlier, my mom still gives me money to buy Lego," Sai Dharam Tej added.

Discussing filmmaking, Tej highlighted how proper storyboarding and planning shots helped finish tasks in half the expected time during the making of his film 'Republic.' This was when Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda spoke about filmmaking, the craft and everything about production.

Sai Dharam Tej is currently busy working on his upcoming film which is yet to go on floors. The actor is undergoing a physical transformation to fit into his character.