The shift in trends and technology is now changing the game of businesses. It is not required for you to be an organization of hundreds to be called a brand. The definitions have changed worldwide. If you're an individual who is capable of creating a change in the world, if you have the power to influence the world by your own presence, if you can cause an impact by your experiences, you are a brand. We have everything at our fingertips and we cannot deny the fact that this is promoting exposure to individuals. When it comes to being a personal brand, Sahil Sachdeva has aced the game.

He has been ruling the PR & Marketing Industry through his venture Level Up Holdings. With that, he has successfully built a personal brand too. In the year 2021, he has been recognized with the Indian Achievers Award for his contribution. Here are five proven tips by him, if you want to win your branding game.

Be authentic

What makes you different is being you. There are so many people who portray that they are perfect out there. But people need to see the real you. Celebrate your successes and also share your failures. Whatever you do, own it. This will help in having a human connection with your audience and people will feel more connected to you. This will give them a significant reason to follow you.

Don't be afraid to experiment

It is okay if you're starting in one field and after some time, you feel like you want to try something else. It is okay to go and live your life. In the process of building a digital brand, people forget that they are human too. It is essential for you to experiment to find something you're really good at. If you don't know it initially, it is absolutely fine. Just make smooth transitions and pave your own way.

Network as much as you can

Communication is the most important element of branding. You cannot sit in your room and wish for people to know you. You have to be courageous to keep yourself out there and talk to people. Don't hold yourself back from attending events. Go out and meet people. Connect with them over different online platforms. Take the initiative to send them simple messages and try to form a genuine connection with people.

Leverage Reels and Tik Tok

You should be comfortable with a camera if you're building your brand. Practice, practice, and practice. Talk to the camera as if you're talking to real people. The more you can create content online within a minute by using reels and tik tok, the more reach you're supposed to get. It might sound daunting at the start but gradually you will go there.

Have Patience

Building a brand is not an overnight thing. You need to have patience for that. Keep being you and one day your hard work will shine in building your brand. Most of the people lose out in between when they don't see results and that is the actual reason for the downfall of the brand. You need to understand that the slope of success will always start from zero.