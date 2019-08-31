After years of hard work, Safak Kural is enjoying what he deserves. The fashion influencer is at the top of his game, courtesy his multi-tasking skills. If you think, he is just a fashion blogger; we tell you that he is also a lifestyle and travel influencer. At the age of 14, he decided to make his career in fashion. Later he pursued diploma courses in fashion designing, visual merchandising and marketing. With having an expertise in all the three fields, he entered into the fashion and retail industry and today he has a great experience of 15 years. Over the years, he has collaborated with top brands like Zara, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Pull & Bear, Carrefour, Collezione to name a few; and till now he has travelled more than 35 countries.

"My life was not a bed of roses. I have earned it. I was always fascinated with fashion and lifestyle. I believe fashion is not what you are born with. You need to create it. My work has taken me to different places in the world, which saw my love for travel. That is when I felt that I can influence people's lives with being a fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer. It has been a roller-coaster journey so far and my target is to travel to 15 more countries by the end of 2020", said Safak Kural while talking about how he tasted success as an influencer.

Apart from this, he also has his own blog named taxidriverdrivesfasion dot com,which he started 4 years ago. Inspired by the 1976 film 'Taxi Driver', his blog is one of the most popular ones which is very distinct from other blogs. His blog has stories about travel, fashion and lifestyle. The USP of his blog is that he also keeps his followers updated with the latest news. His Instagram profile has more than 145K followers and his beautiful feed is all about fashion and travel. Recently, Safak Kural was awarded as the 'Best International Blogger' of 2019 in Turkey. With such achievements in his kitty, the blogger is surely on the rise and looks unstoppable with his works.

