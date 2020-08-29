After all the unnecessary backlash and slamming that came it's way, one would have thought that the film would be something to shut-it-all up. But seems like what the film did was just the opposite. Leave aside the audience, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 has not managed to impress a single critic. With an IMDB rating of 1.1/10, the film has received criticism from all corners for it's poor storyline and shady execution.

Indian Express went with 1 star out of 5: All those waiting to pounce on all those who dared to like Sadak 2, kindly exhale. The film is, in one word, terrible: why would anyone want to make something so dated, so jaded, in this day and age?

NDTV went with 1.5 stars out of 5: Sadak 2, streaming on Disney Hotstar, is more than two hours of utter bilge, a bewildering to-ing and fro-ing between one bend in the road and the next. The actors sleepwalk through their roles in this laughably laboured action drama. The lines they are saddled with are so silly that they are funny.

Mumbai Mirror went with 1.5 stars out of 5: While dated storytelling tropes, jaded dialogue and exaggerated sets can be tolerated if not ignored, what really gets to you is the maker's audacity to assume that audiences in 2020 will be willing to sit through this indulgent story which can only trigger a nasty migraine.

TOI went with 2 stars out of 5: Alia Bhatt, who is known for her fine performances on screen, falls flat this one time. Apart from a few emotional scenes, this act - by her own high standards - is strictly average.

Hindustan Times called it '2020's worst' and said: The themes of death, suicide and mental illness are all pervasive in the film and are handled with all the finesse of a bull in a china shop. Written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sengupta, the film looks dated from the word go.

Taran Adarsh went with 1 star and said: UNBEARABLE. Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn't work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film.

Sumit Kadel went with 1 star and said: #Sadak2 TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay.Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction,Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows.