A day after he was dismissed from service for allegedly concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman, Munir Ahmed, a former jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), claimed that all the allegations mentioned in his dismissal letter were misleading and incorrect.

While interacting with media persons in Jammu, Munir Ahmed stated that his family has been residing in Jammu and Kashmir for generations and belongs to the village of Handwal in tehsil Bhalwal, Jammu.

"We did not leave Jammu even in 1947, although the family of Menal Khan (my maternal uncle) migrated to Pakistan," he said. "I had a strong desire to serve my nation, which is why I joined the CRPF. I have served in many difficult and remote areas over the past nine years."

Matrimonial Alliance Decided During Childhood

Ahmed further stated that his matrimonial alliance was arranged in early childhood by his mother and maternal uncle. In 2022, he informed CRPF officials of his intention to marry a Pakistani national, Menal Khan, and sought official permission.

He said he solemnized the marriage nearly a month after receiving approval from CRPF headquarters last year.

Ahmed added that he plans to challenge his dismissal in a court of law. "I am confident that I will get justice," he said.

"I first learned about my dismissal through media reports. Shortly thereafter, I received an official letter from the CRPF, which came as a shock to me and my family, especially since I had sought and received permission from the headquarters to marry a Pakistani woman," he explained.

"I submitted my affidavit, along with affidavits from my parents, the village sarpanch, and a district development council member, through proper channels. I finally received approval from headquarters on April 30, 2024," he added.

Ahmed also mentioned that he applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) but was told that such a provision was not available. He said he had already fulfilled all formalities by informing the government of his marriage to a foreign national in accordance with the rules.

"We got married online on May 24 last year via video call. I subsequently submitted marriage pictures, 'Nikkah' documents, and the marriage certificate to my 72 Battalion, where I was posted," he said.

Dismissed for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani Woman

On Saturday, the CRPF dismissed Munir Ahmed from service for "concealing" his marriage to a Pakistani woman, stating that his actions were detrimental to national security.

Reports said that Ahmed was dismissed under rules that do not require a formal inquiry.

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa," reports stated.

According to officials, his actions violated service conduct rules and were found to be detrimental to national security.

Munir Ahmed's marriage to Menal Khan came to light after India instructed Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives.