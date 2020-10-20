Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's "item" remark on a woman leader drew National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma's fury labelling it disgraceful and demeaning. Sharma also demanded the party to take strict action against the MP CM, who sparked controversy after referring to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item" at an election meeting in the Dabra assembly constituency in Gwalior district. But Nath isn't the only one to come under heavy fire, the NCW chief also got embroiled in the controversy as netizens dug up her old misogynistic remarks on Twitter.

Netizens demanded Sharma's resignation after some of her old tweets resurfaced on the microblogging platform. Owing to the backlash, the NCW chief also locked her account, allowing only approved followers to view Sharma's tweets.

NCW chief's derogatory remarks

Sharma's old tweets going back several years have come back to haunt the NCW chief. Netizens started sharing screenshots of her tweets after the tweets were protected by Sharma. They go on to show the distasteful remarks made about women, Congress and AAP leaders. Netizens are demanding the NCW chief be sacked with immediate effect.

Below are some screenshots from Sharma's locked accounts (via Archives)

See how netizens are reacting to this: