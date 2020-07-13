Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot's office here has been reportedly sealed on Sunday after two employees of the department tested positive for Covid-19.

The Panchayati Raj and Rural Development headquarters being headed by Pilot will remain sealed on July 13 and 14, said officials, adding that the staff shall remain available on phone.

Pilot is in Delhi and has triggered a political storm by declaring that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is in crisis as a total of 30 MLAs are supporting his camp.

Ashok Gehlot govt in minority, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he will not attend the legislative party meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, and has openly announced that the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state is in minority after over 30 Congress and some Independent MLAs pledged support to him.

In an official statement, Pilot said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to me."

Deputy Chief Minister Pilot, who is camping in Delhi with around 15 MLAs, has sought time from the Congress high command.

Pilot also had an elaborate discussion with Jyotiraditya Scindia, his former party colleague and friend, who recently jumped ship to the BJP after being sidelined in Madhya Pradesh by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Pilot went to Delhi to meet interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. However, he received no communication from the party high command. In fact, Congress veterans, including Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pandey and Ajay Makan, were asked to rush to Jaipur and hold a meeting of the party MLAs on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot has called a dinner of the party MLAs on Sunday night, which is also termed as 'dinner diplomacy'.