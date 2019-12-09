Continuing the tradition to develop tourism, encourage local economy and showcase the Indian culture, Gujarat Tourism along with Panchmahal district hosts Panchmahotsav 2019 at Champaner, Panchmahal from 15th of December to 15th January.

Panchmahotsav 2019 will showcase immense cultural activities during the tenure of 25th-29th December where various stars are set to perform live on stage. Singers like Kirtidan Gadhvi, Kinjal Dave, Bhoomi Trivedi, Parthiv Gohil and Sachin Jigar are all geared to treat fans with their soulful music.

The Cultural evenings of this Panchmahotsav is witnessed by lakhs of people from across the nation who specially come to be a part of this event. The event is also prominently showcased on social media through live streaming and web casting.

Not only cultural activities but also a tent city will be developed for the tenure of one month starting from 15th December, 2019. The tentcity will be the major tourist attraction spot which includes heritage walk, pilgrimage tour and forest trail.

Soothing natural beauty, incomparable archaeological monuments, fascinating tribal culture and tranquil spirituality, all of these get amalgamated at Panchmahal.

The entire Event is managed by Labh Decorators, Ahmedabad