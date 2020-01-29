Success is all about having a positive mindset and working rigorously towards your goal. To achieve big in life, one must go through a lot of hardships. We introduce you to the man who has reached the top from the bottom by his sheer hard work and persistence. Sachin Bamgude began his journey as a waiter and today he is a successful entrepreneur. Chairman and managing director of S.P Enterprises, his fortunes changed in 2008 when he established the home loans company in Pune. Coming from a small village named Tekpavale near Pune, he started from scratch which has made him a successful entrepreneur today.

The young man who never shied away from doing odd jobs started associating with various nationalised banks after which he gained experience to start his own firm. His company majorly operates in the areas of housing loan, lease rental discounting, loan against property, commercial finance, venture capital finance and construction finance. "What started as a dream is now a reality. I believe that I have always respected the work I have done in my life and now I am getting the fruits of all my hard work. To be honest, no work is inferior in front of my eyes and every work has been a learning experience for me", said Sachin.

As of today, his company is spread in different cities of India including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Kolhapur, Goa and many other places. The mantra behind his success is customer satisfaction and feedback. He states that his customers and clients are no less than God for him. "It is because of their trust, I am employed and I need to return them the best services", he added. With a sharp business mind, Sachin Bamgude is rightly called as the mastermind and an expert who has excelled in the housing loan business all over the country.

Taking a step further in his work, his company has a website called ApnaRupee.com which has its own app by the same name. While the website gives all the information about different kinds of loans, it also offers the lowest loan interest rates to its clients. It also gives some useful information like the documents required to apply for the loan and its procedure. On the other hand, the app is the best platform for the ones who want to earn extra income. All a user needs to do is generate lead and submit it to make some extra money. With eligibility calculator as its latest feature, Apna Rupee is truly doing wonders in the loan sector.